Starlight Stroll is on the horizon

More than 500 people have already signed up to walk in memory of a loved one while raising vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Starlight Stroll, on Saturday, September 14, starts at Princes Park and follows a five-mile route along Eastbourne seafront to the Italian Gardens, where people can lay a paper lantern to remember someone who has died.

Julie Jones is walking in memory of her dad, Terry Saunders. He was supported by the hospice's Care at Home team, then spent three months on the Inpatient Unit, where he died in 2022.

Julie said: “I am taking part in Starlight Stroll for the third year running in order to raise awareness and vital funds for the hospice so that they are able to continue with the amazing work they do. I will be forever grateful for the support we received and for those precious last few months we had with dad in such a nurturing environment. We were able to become his family again instead of his carers.

Julie Jones with her dad Terry Saunders.

“I enjoy Starlight Stroll and being with other families who, like us, all have a story. There is a sense of camaraderie and belonging. Lighting the lanterns in the Italian Gardens is always very emotional and gives people the opportunity to reflect and remember their loved ones,” Julie added.

Events Manager, Beth Hillier, said: “Last year saw the revival of the event after a few years of changing it to a socially distanced format. This saw participant numbers rise to pre-pandemic levels and fundraising increase, so we hope to build on that for our 10-year anniversary.

“We’re also looking for volunteers to help out in various roles, so if you’d like to be a part of Starlight Stroll but are unable to manage walking the distance, we’d still love to hear from you.”

Starlight Stroll is sponsored by First Choice Dental Clinic and Mortain Place Care Home. Tickets cost £18 and every walker will receive a paper lantern to decorate, as well as a T-shirt and commemorative medal. Visit stwhospice.org/starlight for more information or call 01323 434241.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.