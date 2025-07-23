Starlight Stroller signs up for Dad

A St Wilfrid’s Hospice supporter whose dad died on the day of last year’s Starlight Stroll has signed up for this year’s event to raise money in his memory.

Starlight Stroll is a twilight sponsored walk on Eastbourne seafront organised by St Wilfrid’s. Participants walk 5 or 10-miles and lay a decorated lantern in memory of a loved one in The Italian Gardens at Holywell.

Natasha Eaton is taking on the challenge to remember her dad, Stephen, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2023. “In January 2024 we were told it had spread to his brain and there was nothing they could do, other than make him comfortable,” said Natasha. “That’s when he was referred to St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The nurses were so caring and understanding and arranged for the community team to attend his home four times a day.

“When it was no longer safe for Dad to stay at home, they quickly found a place for him in a local nursing home and continued to stay in contact and help with his care. He sadly passed away in September and the hospice was very helpful the whole way through.

Natasha, Stephen and family

“This will be my first time doing the Starlight Stroll. I’m doing it in memory of my dad to give back to the hospice as it's such a vital service to have for the community,” Natasha said.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “It seems very timely that Natasha is completing Starlight Stroll over the weekend of the first anniversary of her dad’s death.

“It’s our most popular fundraising event and this year takes place on Saturday, 13th September. Starting at Princes Park, people can sign up for the traditional 5-mile route, or the more challenging 10-mile route. Every walker receives a paper lantern, Starlight Stroll T-shirt and commemorative medal.

“We’re grateful to the 500 people who have already signed up, as well as our sponsors, Bowes House Care Home and Dicker Precision Components Ltd, for supporting the event,” Jemma added.

Natasha with her dad, Stephen, and family

Early bird ticket prices are available until 31st July, when they cost £15 for adults and £13 for under 16s. Under 5s are free. Visit www.stwhospice.org/starlight or call 01323 434241.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.