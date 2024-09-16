Starlight Strollers take to seafront to remember loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 800 people took part in Starlight Stroll and walked along Eastbourne seafront to remember a loved one and raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Saturday (September 14).

It was the tenth anniversary of the event, which meant participants could choose the usual 5-mile walk just along the promenade, or a longer 10-mile route which had the addition of a loop around the harbour and Meads.

Both walks started at Princes Park and led to the Italian Gardens, where people could lay a hand decorated paper lantern and remember a loved one, or just reflect on the work of the hospice. All strollers received a tee-shirt and commemorative medal.

Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “Starlight Stroll is such a touching event, and people always tell us how much it means to them. The atmosphere in the Italian Gardens was very special and with the twinkly lights and soft music, it was the perfect place to take a moment to remember someone special.

“An incredible £70,000 has already been raised through the walkers’ sponsorship, and money is still coming in, so we’d like to say thank you very much to everyone who took part or sponsored them.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.