Starlight Strollers take to the seafront in Eastbourne

More than 1,000 walkers braved the elements to remember a loved one at St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Starlight Stroll on Saturday (13th September).

Starlight Stroll is a twilight sponsored walk on Eastbourne seafront. Participants can choose to walk a 5 or 10-mile route, and both routes take in The Italian Gardens at Holywell, where everyone lays a lantern in memory of a loved one.

Both routes start and finish at Princes Park, and fundraisers collect a t-shirt at the start and a finisher’s medal at the end.

Events Manager, Beth Hillier, said: “We didn’t let the weather dampen our spirits, and feedback from participants was that they really enjoyed it. It’s the 11th time we’ve held Starlight Stroll, and this year was one of the most popular we’ve ever had. So far, at least £80,000 has been raised by our amazing supporters and that figure is still rising.

Starlight Strollers put their best foot forward

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all the wonderful walkers who took part, all the volunteers who helped out or marshalled the route, and our three sponsors, Bowes House Care Home, Dicker Precision Components Ltd and Eastbourne Audi. We simply couldn’t do this event without all of you.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.