Stars shine bright at Tulleys Christmas Light Festival launch

By Ed Hopkins
Contributor
Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:32 BST

Blue’s Duncan James, skating legend Jayne Torvill, soap royality Shane Ritchie, pop duo Jedward, and Love Island stars light up West Sussex at Tulleys dazzling debut new Christmas event.

The festival, created by the team behind Tulleys' world-renowned Shocktober Fest and Pumpkin Festival, promises a magical journey through a glittering winter wonderland.

With its combination of awe-inspiring light displays, festive performances, and indulgent seasonal treats, the event is poised to become a must-visit holiday destination.

Speaking at the event, Tulleys Farm owner Stuart Beare, said: “We are excited to bring a new Christmas Light Show concept to the UK. Step into a world of enchantment where every moment sparkles with magic!

"Our team has been dedicated to creating an experience that will transport visitors into a world of wonder and festive joy.”

