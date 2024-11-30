Stars shine bright at Tulleys Christmas Light Festival launch
The festival, created by the team behind Tulleys' world-renowned Shocktober Fest and Pumpkin Festival, promises a magical journey through a glittering winter wonderland.
With its combination of awe-inspiring light displays, festive performances, and indulgent seasonal treats, the event is poised to become a must-visit holiday destination.
Speaking at the event, Tulleys Farm owner Stuart Beare, said: “We are excited to bring a new Christmas Light Show concept to the UK. Step into a world of enchantment where every moment sparkles with magic!
"Our team has been dedicated to creating an experience that will transport visitors into a world of wonder and festive joy.”