Start-up loans-backed Brighton business helping to drive forward progress on UK Net Zero

Small businesses like Urban Forage are crucial in implementing change from the ground up in the transition to Net Zero

Ahead of COP 29 next week, local enterprise Urban Forage has taken measures to make sure it is one of the small businesses helping to drive progress in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.

The founder, Christian Amys, appeared on Masterchef in 2019. A year later, he founded Urban Forage after being made redundant from his job as a Michelin-starred chef as a result of the pandemic.

He began to explore edible plants, their benefits, and where to find them. After only a few months, he had created a small community of clients and followers, which led him to start a career in sustainable foraging.

With the help of a Start Up Loan, Urban Forage was formed with the aim of being Brighton’s best wild food supplier. Their products are now used in restaurants and bars across the city.

The business is also an education centre for sustainable wild foraging, and Christian teaches people how to identify, harvest and cook wild food. The focus is on sustainable practices and he educates people on the laws and unwritten laws which impact foraging activity in the UK.

Christian Amys, founder of Urban Forage, said: “Harvesting only what we need, with minimal impact, is the ethos of Urban Forage. There are so many ingredients growing naturally around us, which we can source to create delicious dishes. Taste and freshness are absolutely compatible with sustainability and cost-effectiveness, you’ve just got to know what to look for.

“As soon as I realised my business idea had legs, securing funding was crucial. Being accepted for a loan validated our vision, but also equipped us to operate responsibly. Start Up Loans’ support has been instrumental in allowing us to nurture a business that truly gives back to the earth and our community. We're not just picking plants; we're planting the seeds for a greener future."

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank said: “We are immensely proud to support the entrepreneurial spirit within communities that traditionally face barriers to financing. It is our firm belief that by providing access to financing, we are not only fostering innovation but also empowering individuals to create sustainable enterprises that contribute positively to our economy and society.

“Urban Forage exemplifies our commitment. Christian Amys has now established a thriving, eco-conscious business, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Start Up Loans programme.”

The Start Up Loans programme has lent £8.2m to people who are economically inactive or unemployed in the South East.

The British Business Bank’s 2021 Smaller businesses and the transition to net zero report found that smaller businesses account for around half of UK business greenhouse gas emissions.

Smaller businesses can find a wealth of independent and impartial information to support their transition to net zero via the British Business Bank’s Finance Hub.