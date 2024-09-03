Statue of Dante to be unveiled in Midhurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Wednesday, September 11, a statue of Dante will be unveiled in Midhurst. After a five-year journey through the purgatory of bureaucracy he will arrive at the quiet corner of paradise known as South Pond.

The statue, a bronze measuring 2.2 metres in height (8 feet, including a stone plinth) was sculpted by Philip Jackson, and is a gift to the people of Midhurst from Philip and his wife Jean in recognition of their long association with the town.

The subject of Dante was chosen because of his influence on art and literature throughout Europe for almost 1000 years and, as visitors to Philip and Jean's garden in Cocking will know, many of Philip's sculptures bear witness to a strong Italian influence.

The ownership of the statue was conveyed to Midhurst Town Council by Deed of Gift, signed by Philip and the Council's Chairman, Richard Watts, on July 16.

To commemorate the installation, Midhurst Town Council has sent invitations to representatives of Friends of Ravenna (Chichester); Amici di Chichester (Ravenna); The Italian Cultural Centre (London); Members of Parliament for Midhurst and Chichester; Chichester District Council; The Midhurst Society; and Midhurst Rother College.

Richard Plowman, the well-known former Mayor of Chichester, will act as MC, and the statue will be blessed by Fr Peter Newsam.

Short passages from Dante's Divine Comedy will be read out, one in Italian, and one by the much-loved international actor Hugh Bonneville.

Residents of Midhurst are welcome to witness this historic occasion. Please arrive in good time at 2.20pm for a 2.30pm start.