Stedham Gardening Club Annual Flower Show 2025
The Stedham Gardening Club invites you to join us for our Annual Flower Show at Stedham Village Hall on Saturday 26th July 2025.
Everyone is welcome - whether you're a member or non-member, local resident, or visitor! Enter anything from prize potatoes to Scottish shortbread - all entries will be judged by independent experts.
- Exhibitors Entry: 10:30am - 11:30am
- Public Viewing: From 2:30pm (FREE)
- Prize Giving: 3:30pm
This friendly event celebrates gardening, baking, and homemade crafts. It's a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and enjoy a delightful afternoon in our vibrant community.
For event details and schedule, please email [email protected].
Don't miss out on this fantastic day of fun and friendly competition!