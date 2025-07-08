Stedham Gardening Club Annual Flower Show 2025

By Lilly Hubbard
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 20:17 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
The Stedham Gardening Club invites you to join us for our Annual Flower Show at Stedham Village Hall on Saturday 26th July 2025.

Everyone is welcome - whether you're a member or non-member, local resident, or visitor! Enter anything from prize potatoes to Scottish shortbread - all entries will be judged by independent experts.

  • Exhibitors Entry: 10:30am - 11:30am
  • Public Viewing: From 2:30pm (FREE)
  • Prize Giving: 3:30pm

This friendly event celebrates gardening, baking, and homemade crafts. It's a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and enjoy a delightful afternoon in our vibrant community.

For event details and schedule, please email [email protected].

Don't miss out on this fantastic day of fun and friendly competition!

