STEM in the Park returns for science-fuelled fun in Crawley's Memorial Gardens

Building on the success of last year’s event, which drew an impressive crowd of around 4,000 visitors, STEM in the Park is back later this month!

Mark your calendar for 11am to 4pm on Saturday 17 May 2025, when Crawley’s Memorial Gardens will once again host this much-loved annual celebration of all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths).

STEM in the Park is all about sparking curiosity and excitement in young minds, encouraging them to explore the fascinating world of STEM. By showcasing how engaging and rewarding careers in STEM can be, this event aims to plant the seeds of inspiration early, igniting a lifelong passion for discovery and innovation.

Supported by local employers, higher education institutions, colleges, professional bodies, STEM communicators, and educators, this free, family-friendly STEM festival offers an action-packed day filled with interactive activities and exhibits to inspire curiosity and creativity. Test your skills by flying a drone, listen to space talks, step aboard a hydrogen-powered bus, experience careers from behind the scenes at Gatwick airport and explore artificial intelligence, plant health and thermal imaging with the University of Sussex. There is something for everyone!

STEM in the Park

During the event, families are also invited to visit Crawley College, opposite Memorial Gardens, to explore the latest that the college has to offer including interactive and immersive learning environments, robot demonstrations, games, virtual reality experiences and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience the future of local learning.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said, “We are delighted to continue to heavily support STEM in the Park, a fantastic, free event that guarantees an entertaining and educational day out no matter what your age. We have an exciting line-up again this year, showcasing a variety of inspiring resources, and encourage local residents and visitors to come along and discover for themselves the inspiration and wonder of everything STEM in a fun and engaging way.”

Alison Addy, Head of External Engagement and Policy, London Gatwick, said, “London Gatwick is thrilled to be a sponsor of STEM in the Park. We are passionate about inspiring the next generation and are committed to fostering curiosity and innovation through our dedicated on-site STEM programme. STEM in the Park is a fantastic opportunity to engage with local communities, spark enthusiasm for STEM careers, and showcase the endless possibilities within science, technology, engineering, and maths. With hands-on, interactive activities, young minds can explore, create and discover in a fun-filled environment. Our London Gatwick team will be on hand to share their expertise, answer questions and inspire future innovators. We can’t wait to connect with young people of all ages and ignite a passion for STEM that could shape their futures.”

Professor Mohamed Abdel-Maguid, Pro-Vice Chancellor at Canterbury Christ Church University, said, “We are proud to continue supporting STEM in the Park, a much-valued community event that plays a crucial role in inspiring young people to explore STEM subjects. It is vital we keep reaching out and providing opportunities for hands-on engagement. We look forward to seeing families, young people, exhibitors, and STEM Ambassadors come together on the day.

“We extend particular thanks to our valued STEM Ambassadors for investing their time in inspiring young people. There is real satisfaction in watching the enthusiasm and curiosity this event sparks. Through STEM in the Park and our wider STEM Hub initiatives, we are committed to inspiring the innovators and leaders of tomorrow in an increasingly digital world.”

The event is supported by Crawley Borough Council and London Gatwick and delivered by The STEM Hub.