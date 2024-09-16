STEP director receives prestigious Churchill Fellowship medallion for research to support teachers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Garry, Director of the STEP Academy Trust’s Teaching School, received a prestigious Churchill Fellowship medallion for completing his research on teacher education and development.

Tom was one of only 122 people being honoured at an Award Ceremony held in London this month. The medallion was bestowed by the fellowship which was set up in 1965 as the living legacy of Sir Winston Churchill. It funds applicants to spend between four to eight weeks meeting experts in their field anywhere in the world, building international networks that promote reciprocal knowledge exchange.

Tom has made plans to share his learnings with schools and teachers via the STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub. The Hub support more than 140 schools in Brighton & Hove, East Sussex and Working with nationally recognised CPD programmes, including the Early Career Framework (ECF) and the National Professional Qualifications (NPQs). The Hub draws on both local and national and now international expertise to ensure teachers and school leaders are supported through every stage of their careers.

Tom now joins a community of 4,000 Churchill Fellows who work on the frontline of today’s crucial issues, developing new solutions based on global research and personal expertise.

Tom Garry, Director of STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub, said: “I was honoured to receive my medallion at the ceremony at Methodist Central Hall. My fellowship involved learning from organisations involved in training and developing teachers and identifying the innovative ways in which they work to ensure that teachers are always well-equipped for the classroom.

“The importance of high-quality teacher training and professional development has rightly become a national priority in recent years, as part of addressing the recruitment and retention problems facing the sector. I’m pleased to be able to use my learning in my current role as director of the STEP Ahead Teaching School Hub, and plan to continue advocating for the highest quality support and development opportunities for teachers across the sector.”

Jeremy Soames, Chair of the Churchill Fellowship, said: "We were delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Churchill Fellows at our 2024 Award Ceremony. The occasion marked the successful completion of 122 Fellows' international research and reports – forming an impressively substantial body of work. More importantly, it illustrates the significant impact being made in communities and sectors through the ideas, dedication, and energy that are hallmarks of every Churchill Fellow - many congratulations to all recipients. There is no doubt that the Churchill Fellowship owes its success to the remarkable work of Churchill Fellows."