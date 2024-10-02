Stepping up to the plate! Hailsham care home launches food bank drop-off point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Hailsham has partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Hailsham’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have.It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foodbank drop-off point, which will see donations made to Hellingly Parish Church, will be live at Bowes House from Tuesday 1st October until Sunday 13th October, and located in the home’s reception.

A local care home has partnered with a food bank to launch a new drop-off point

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “At Bowes House, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we’re delighted to be partnering with Hellingly Parish Church and launching our first ever foodbank drop-off point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.

“We’d encourage those who have unwanted or unused items to come and visit Bowes House and support us to help those in need.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit careuk.com/harvest-festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own café, cinema and hair salon and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events and group activities both inside and outside of the home.

To find out more about Bowes House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888 611, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bowes-house