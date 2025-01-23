Steyning businesswoman treks across India in Wackiest Race to date!

By Lara McIlroy
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Steyning business owner, Helen Hitchcock is leading seven teams of racers across India from Chennai to Goa in a 1,677 mile rally to raise money for Safe in Sussex and Maher Ashram, India.

The rally which kicks off on 4th February will take the teams of adventurers 13 days to complete. Proceeds from the fundraising will be used by the charities to create a child play/therapy space in Sussex and buy materials to aid the build of sleeping quarters at a new refuge in Andhra Prades, India.

Helen, who is also Patron of Safe in Sussex and Ambassador for Maher Ashram is a passionate fundraiser for the charities and having embarked on a Rickshaw Challenge across India in 2023 with a smaller team of racers was eagerly joined by more kind-hearted locals keen to embrace the adventure and raise much needed funds once again.

Helen says: “The full crew includes a whole range of professionals from; teachers, dentists, motorcycle champions, musicians, businesspeople and a Trustee from Maher. Despite being from all walks of life, we all have one common ground which is to make a small difference in the world whilst having some fun along the way.”

To find out more about the teams, charities or to donate please go to: givengain.com/project/helen-raising-funds-for-2-causes-79888

