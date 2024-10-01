Steyning care home manager and resident ‘brave the shave’ for Macmillan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at a care home in Steyning, along with the manager have raised more than £800 for Macmillan by shaving their heads.

When the service manager of Croft Meadow care home, Carmen Flueras, decided to ‘brave the shave’ for charity, resident, Anita Sharp, was keen to get involved and support the worthy cause as well.

The new hairdos were carried out courtesy of Team leader, Fernando Mihai, who surprised everyone at the home by then turning the clippers on his own hair to further support Macmillan who provide physical, financial and emotional support to people living with cancer.

Carmen said, “I have lost many people dear to me from cancer and the least I can do is try to help raise some money to find a cure. I also want to raise awareness that people are not facing their journey alone.

Left to right: Fernando, Anita and Carmen with their fresh cuts

“Anita has expressed her willingness to raise more money next year for another worthy cause, by jumping out of a plane, so that may take a little more planning but if we can make it happen, we will.”

Operated by Shaw healthcare, the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK, Croft Meadow takes pride in delivering top-tier care that puts its residents at the heart of everything they do.

The home is operated in partnership with West Sussex County council and provides care for up to 60 people, including those living with dementia.