Steyning community raises £5000 in fun-filled race night for Sussex Cancer Fund

Steyning, 7 June 2025 – The local community came together in style on Saturday 7th June for a lively and heartwarming Race Night fundraiser at The Steyning Centre, organised by Lesley, Sue, Sally, and Deb in gratitude to the Breast Team from University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UH Sussex). The event raised an amazing £5000, all in support of Sussex Cancer Fund.

The evening was packed with fun and friendly competition, as guests enjoyed a series of virtual horse races, with the final race offering a surprise twist, a hilarious and crowd-pleasing Pig Race that had everyone cheering!

Organised as a heartfelt thank you to the Breast Team for their care and compassion, the event was a true celebration of community spirit and generosity.

A Huge thank you to Swains Farm Shop, who very generously donated a delicious selection of local Sussex cheeses for the evening’s cheese boards. We are also incredibly grateful to Steyning Grammar School Boarding House for the loan of tablecloths and vases, which added an elegant touch to the setting.

Lesley, Sue, Sally, and Deb shared:

“We wanted to show our appreciation to the amazing Breast Team, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved together as a community.”

David Witham, Fund Manager, Sussex Cancer Fund Expressed, “We’re incredibly grateful to Lesley, Sue, Sally, and Deb for organising such a fantastic evening, and to everyone who came along, donated, or contributed in any way. Events like this show the true strength of our community – when people come together, they help us make a real difference to the lives of cancer patients across Sussex. The support from Steyning will have a lasting impact on those receiving care.”

The £5,000 raised will help Sussex Cancer Fund continue to make a difference to local people affected by cancer, by:

· Funding vital equipment and treatment area improvements

· Providing complementary therapies and emotional support services

· Enhancing comfort and dignity for patients during their care

· Supporting pioneering cancer research projects