Steyning wonder woman and fellow teams of rally drivers raise more than £23k for domestic abuse charities in the UK and India

Following a recent 1,677-mile car rally across India, last month. Sussex business owner, Helen Hitchcock and seven teams of ‘Wacky Racers’ have raised £23,152 to date for domestic abuse charity, Safe in Sussex and Indian refuge, Maher Ashram.

Kevin Tatum, MBE and one of this year’s racers said: “Visiting India for the first time was an extraordinary experience. At first, I found it difficult to adjust to a completely different world, but as the days passed, I became seduced by India’s charm.

“The visit to the Maher Refuge, one of the charities we were fundraising for will be something I will never forget and allowed me to get deeper understanding of the passion Helen and Nicola Pawer, Secretary for Maher and fellow racer, have for both charities.”

The money raised will have a huge impact on both charities, providing funding for Maher Ashram to run a refuge in Andhra Pradesh, India and the means to secure the purchase of an additional refuge property for Safe in Sussex.

Seasoned rally fundraiser, Amanda Duke said: “This was my second car rally in India with our indomitable leader, Helen Hitchcock and a lovely bunch of 18 friends, old and new. Travelling over 3000kms in a hire car was a very different experience to 18 months ago when we travelled over 1000km in a Rickshaw. The camaraderie within the group enriched the whole experience.

“Sister Lucy, Founder of the Maher Foundation, gave us the most humbling talk, providing real and gritty context to our fundraising aims. It’s heartening to know that we have raised substantial funds for Maher in Pune and Safe and Sussex in Worthing. This trip has also set the scene for a new adventure in a couple of years’ time.”

The rally will make for wonderful dinner party conversations in years to come, from the sights, sounds and aromas of the Indian landscape, incredible temples and places of worship to the rally coming to a complete standstill to allow a significant symbol of India, the cobra snake, to cross the road safely.

The teams already have big plans for a next fundraising rally across the seven states of the Northeast of India, known as the ‘Seven Sisters of India’. With potentially 13 teams travelling in a mixture of cars and the iconic Royal Enfield Motorcycle, it’s sure to be another wacky but incredible journey.