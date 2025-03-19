Stone Cross care home facilitates community support for local dementia care

Barchester's Sycamore Grove Care Home is proud to highlight the community-driven efforts of Laurence, in supporting local dementia care. Recognizing a critical need for single-use items within the local hospital’s dementia care teams, Laurence connected with the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance to mobilize support.

The initiative resulted in a generous donation from the Association of Carers, who provided a significant number of colouring books and twiddle muffs. These items will be instrumental in enhancing the care and comfort of patients living with dementia at the hospital. Additionally, the Association of Carers extended their support to a local Café Connections group by donating twiddle muffs to their group also.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and compassionate response from and Association of Carers and the Wealden Dementia Action Alliance,” said Laurence. “Their contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals receiving dementia care in our community.”

Sycamore Grove is now calling upon the community to further support this vital cause. Donations of single-use items, colouring books, and twiddle muffs are being collected at Sycamore Grove to benefit the hospital’s dementia care teams.

Laurence with the team at Cafe Connections

“Every donation, no matter how small, contributes to improving the quality of care for those living with dementia,” said Julie who works in the Dementia Care team at the Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Donations can be dropped off at Sycamore Grove, Lilac Lane, Stone Cross, BN22 9EA please call us on 01424 320620 to find out more about how you could help.