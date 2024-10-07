Stonepillow's BIG Sleep Out a BIG success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Did you see Stonepillow's annual BIG Sleep Out take place on the Chichester Cathedral Green last month? The music, dancing and pop-up cardboard village tempted large crowds to discover what was happening on the Cathedral Green, as Stonepillow's flagship fundraising event got underway, and 62 sleepers built and decorated their cardboard shelters.

Before bedding down, the sleepers – including Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller - enjoyed a moving church service following the theme of ‘home’. The evening included emotional performances from Ukrainian choir Voitvoice – who having fled the war in Ukraine now find Chichester their ‘home’. Former Stonepillow client Mike played guitar and told his story to the sleepers as they devoured sausage and chips courtesy of Yoddi and his fabulous team at LA Fish.

Despite a beautiful day, nighttime brought the expected dousing of rain and cold temperatures. Some shelters survived and some gave way; just a fleeting insight for our brave sleepers into what a rough sleeper might endure on a daily basis.

The BIG Sleep Out does not aim to replicate homelessness but to take participants out of their comfort zone and offer a small insight into the harsh realities of rough sleeping. Stonepillow works daily at the coalface of the cost-of-living crisis; last year alone it’s Day Hubs in Chichester & Bognor Regis supported a total of 729 clients, the equivalent of filling 8 double decker buses. If you’d like to show your support for those who slept out at the Cathedral, and those who sleep without a home day in day out, please check out our campaign page and help us reach our £20,000 target! https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/stonepillowbso2024