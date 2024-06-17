Stonewall Housing launches new LGBTQ+ housing scheme in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amid rising homelessness and hostility toward the LGBTQ+ communities, safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals are becoming increasingly essential.

A new housing initiative in Eastbourne, launched in partnership with Star Community Housing, aims to provide critical support and secure housing for the queer community.

This marks the continued expansion of Stonewall Housing’s supported accommodation outside of London, following the successful launch of our scheme in Brighton last month.

This new facility offers five rooms where residents can stay for six to 18 months, working closely with a dedicated case worker. Stonewall Housing is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals, empowering them to develop essential life skills, embrace their identity, and live independently.

Example bedroom.

Stonewall Housing CEO, Steven McIntyre said: "Supported Accommodation is such a vital resource for LGBTQ+ people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. It provides a safe space and crucially the time needed for people to prepare themselves for independence.

"At Stonewall Housing we are on a mission to create as many of these safe spaces as is needed for LGBTQ+ people throughout the UK and I am just delighted that we are able to partner with Star Community Housing to bring this mission to life."

Star Community Housing Director, Sharon Dickins said: “Our secret recipe for success? Caring deeply about our tenants, landlords, and the awesome neighbourhoods we're part of!”

Housing schemes for LGBTQ+ individuals are crucial because homelessness is a significant issue within this community, with an estimated 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ people having experienced homelessness. LGBTQ+ individuals often face overlapping experiences of social exclusion, such as institutional care and substance use, which increase their likelihood of becoming homeless.

Specialised housing schemes address these unique needs, providing a safe and supportive environment where LGBTQ+ individuals can receive the targeted assistance and community needed to rebuild.

Lisa (not her real name) was kicked out of the family home at 17 when her mum discovered she had a girlfriend.

Lisa says: “I came home to a barrage of verbal abuse. Mum was saying I’d embarrassed her. That I was 'wrong' in the head. That someone like me couldn’t be gay."

Lisa contacted Stonewall Housing who, due to her age, worked with her to initiate contact with Social Services, and created a plan that would ensure her safety. Stonewall Housing offer housing advice, and their advocacy service continue to work with Lisa and her Social Worker to ensure that any concerns are heard and that she lives in safety and security.

Lewis (not his real name), was made homeless after coming out to his parents when he was just 19. Lewis explains “My dad said I needed to move out. He said he couldn’t support me doing ‘any of that gay stuff’. I had 24 hours to pack and go.”

After weeks of house hunting and sofa surfing, Lewis was in crisis and reached out to Stonewall Housing for help. A caseworker helped him access suitable private rented accommodation and a Mental Health Advocate provided much-needed personal support.

The Eastbourne housing scheme will provide comprehensive wraparound support including, health services, financial literacy, meaningful activities and a safe LGBTQ+ space as well as regular events and outings to create a supportive network for residents.

Stonewall Housing’s focus is on engaging with residents throughout their tenancy. We conduct regular support sessions, address challenges, and tailor support services to individual needs, ensuring residents receive the assistance they require to succeed.

Stonewall Housing's mission is to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ people to rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness. LGBTQ+ individuals are often heavily discriminated against in the housing system, and we aim to provide a refuge where they can regain stability and confidence.