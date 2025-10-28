Storm floods lead to questions over why so many Wealden main roads become impassable after heavy rain

After last week's storms, there were serious floods at the junction of the A267 and Mayfield Flat, southwards towards Horam and along the quieter roads towards Rushlake Green and Vines Cross.

Now a Wealden councillor has picked up his shovel and gone to investigate. And his findings reveal the problem and show how it can be resolved.

Much of the A272 and some of the A267, plus lanes between, fall into the ward covered by Cllr Michael Lunn (Con, Hadlow Down and Rotherfield.) He told the Express: "Come the wet weather, I am always being called by local people who say the drains outside their homes are blocked. Many protect themselves with sandbags. Even worse is when it freezes and this static surface water ices over. That makes for lethal driving conditions."

He toured his ward last week to clear offending drains, but was also horrified at what he saw. He went on: "I've cleared leaves and rubble but many of the drains are blocked at depth. All I've done is scrape away the surface debris. You need equipment to lift the drain and suck out the rubbish inside."

Michael's particularly concerned for farms and cottages along the A272. At Nash's Farm, he notes, there are two drains which have not been excavated for years. Nearby there is a shallow dip in the road which floods regularly and the drains can't work. Further east at 'Civers,' flood waters regularly freeze with no indication drivers are heading into a high-risk zone. Once again drains were blocked, and had been so for more than a year, he noted.

Perhaps the most dangerous are two drains on the A267 near Mayfield Flat at the exact site of last week's deep flooding. In both cases, Michael noted, engineers had clearly swept away surface leaves but the drains were choked with rubble and soil. He said: "You can see they have not been lifted for months."

He pointed out residents can inform their local parish or district council member and the chain of responsibility then goes up to the County Councillor who briefs highways teams that work must be done. But Michael fears this information is not always conveyed.

In response, Cllr Anne Cross (ESCC, Green Party, Heathfield and Mayfield) said: "Given the frequency of extreme weather events we experience due to climate change, I am so aware of the effect on our highways. It was great to see our drivers taking great care as they navigated the worst of the flash flooding this week and I’m grateful to the Highways team for their response in the areas worst hit.

"I am regularly updated both by residents and by staff at ESCC of areas of concern across my division. I work hard to support our planned drainage clearances and the ongoing programme of work to improve the speedy water run off from our highways. We are currently looking forward to a big undertaking to upgrade pipes, sumps and drainage gullies in Argos Hill. I welcome residents getting in touch in areas that they are concerned about and I will be immediately in touch with Highways to resolve."

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: "We have a regular programme of drain clearing across the county to prevent surface water from flooding roads and pavements with areas prone to flooding prioritised for more frequent attention. However even when highway drains are functioning correctly, heavy rain such as that experienced recently can overwhelm the drainage network, resulting in some surface water flooding.

Drain covers are removed during scheduled maintenance to allow full access to the gully pot and pipework below. This ensures that any blockages within the system as well as surface debris are addressed. Scheduled drainage maintenance on the A272 and A267 is due to take place next month (November 2025) and similar maintenance is scheduled for Mayfield Flat in November 2026.

Michael added, however: "The council says gullies and pipework are cleared, but I have pictures which show that is not the case."

ESCC concluded: "We appreciate residents bringing issues such as floods to our attention. Problems on our road network can be reported via our website at: