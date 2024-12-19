Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens scoop Community Project Competition

Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens, Chris and John, had an early Christmas present after receiving an email saying they had been selected as the winner of Pulborough Garden Centres’ Community Project Competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden centre had asked their local communities to nominate local heroes. The prize, a light-up golden reindeer statue, was presented by Sharon Browne, the Centre Manager.

Chris said: “We would like to thank British Garden Centres, and our local community for nominating us.”

John added: “We have decided to place the reindeer at Chanctonbury leisure centre, where we hold most of our community groups and activities, so it can be enjoyed by everyone.”