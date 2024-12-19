Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens scoop Community Project Competition
Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens, Chris and John, had an early Christmas present after receiving an email saying they had been selected as the winner of Pulborough Garden Centres’ Community Project Competition.
The garden centre had asked their local communities to nominate local heroes. The prize, a light-up golden reindeer statue, was presented by Sharon Browne, the Centre Manager.
Chris said: “We would like to thank British Garden Centres, and our local community for nominating us.”
John added: “We have decided to place the reindeer at Chanctonbury leisure centre, where we hold most of our community groups and activities, so it can be enjoyed by everyone.”