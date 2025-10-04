Storrington Museum does it again!

Following the success of the Storrington themed calendars last year, the folks at Storrington and District Museum have done it again.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 2026 Storrington calendars are now on sale at the Museum, The Community Market and The Scribbling Shop. The 2026 calendars featurestunning images of different aspects of village life, taken by some gifted local photographers. From the White Storks Day to the Duck Race, it’s all captured in brilliant colour.

The popular Greetings from Storrington cards are still available and now feature a short explanatory text on each of five different views of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year a new and almost unique product has been added to the Storrington themed offer, with the introduction of Colour my Village, Storrington. A small colouring book, featuring views from around the village, reworked to create line drawings for colouring in.

STORRINGTON MUSEUM PRODUCT RANGE

These colouring books, are designed for both adults and children and have become a popular and relaxing pastime. Very much on trend, these books are normally only available for a very few large towns, but Storrington Museum have been fortunate to obtain these locally themed books.

We still have a few copies of our latest publication Storrington Then and Now, on sale at the launch price of only £10. This book is based on Florence Greenfield’s 1970’s books on the history of the village. In partnership with Storrington Camera Club the old photographs have been enhanced and the locations re-photographed as they are today, and updated accounts from Then to Now have been added.

Storrington and District Museum, is a small local charity which sets out to preserve the history of the area and to make it available to everyone. All proceeds from the sale of Storrington products go towards covering the cost of running the museum, which is entirely manned by volunteers and largely self-funded.