Storrington "then and now" exhibition and book
It contains many photos of views of Storrington today alongside the same views many years ago, together with accompanying text and information.
There will be an exhibition of photos together with books for sale at the Old School Hall on Saturday, May 31. Andrew Griffith, MP is scheduled to open this exciting event.
The exhibition is free to attend at any time during the day. The book represents an updated snapshot of the village and will be admired by residents and visitors alike.
Books will be on sale, together with light refreshments. It is a great chance to visit the Museum and the Old School in the village recently named UK's first "European Stork Village.