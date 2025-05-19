Storrington "then and now" exhibition and book

Storrington Museum and Storrington Camera Club have prepared the book as a celebration of previous books by Florence Greenfield in the 1970’s.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It contains many photos of views of Storrington today alongside the same views many years ago, together with accompanying text and information.

There will be an exhibition of photos together with books for sale at the Old School Hall on Saturday, May 31. Andrew Griffith, MP is scheduled to open this exciting event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is free to attend at any time during the day. The book represents an updated snapshot of the village and will be admired by residents and visitors alike.

Books will be on sale, together with light refreshments. It is a great chance to visit the Museum and the Old School in the village recently named UK's first "European Stork Village.