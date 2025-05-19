Storrington "then and now" exhibition and book

By Steve Whyley
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Storrington Museum and Storrington Camera Club have prepared the book as a celebration of previous books by Florence Greenfield in the 1970’s.

It contains many photos of views of Storrington today alongside the same views many years ago, together with accompanying text and information.

Most Popular

There will be an exhibition of photos together with books for sale at the Old School Hall on Saturday, May 31. Andrew Griffith, MP is scheduled to open this exciting event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The exhibition is free to attend at any time during the day. The book represents an updated snapshot of the village and will be admired by residents and visitors alike.

Books will be on sale, together with light refreshments. It is a great chance to visit the Museum and the Old School in the village recently named UK's first "European Stork Village.

Related topics:Andrew GriffithMuseum
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice