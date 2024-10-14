Strategically located farmland near Gatwick for sale by public auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 33 acres of farmland in a strategic location near Gatwick Airport is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Land just off Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood near Horley is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a freehold guide price of £500,000-plus and is being offered for sale at a separate public auction taking place on Friday, October 25.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire just over 33 acres of farmland on level ground between Charlwood and Norwood Hill to the east of Gatwick Airport.

Land just off Norwood Hill Road in Charlwood near Horley.

“This rectangular shaped parcel of land is used at present for sheep grazing and will be offered for sale with vacant possession.

“It is accessed from Norwood Hill Road via a track to the north end of the boundary and is arranged as two parcels of land extending to 13.45 hectares (33.23 acres).”

The land is in a semi-rural location within easy reach of Horley, Gatwick Airport and all surrounding areas via the nearby M23 and A24.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.