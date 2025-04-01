Streets of Polegate arts and performance event hailed a success
The impressive line-up of artists included Xena Flame , a professional hula hoop artist, with an exhilarating interactive show, UK African Acrobats brought their dazzling skills to the streets of Polegate, who drew the town's Mayor from the crowd to be part of their routine. While Breathtaking Circa Rum Ba Ba Bats, Flying Fox Bats on stilts and Naive puppets Hodman and Sally charmed the crowds.
The event was brought to Polegate by Wealden District Council in conjunction with 18 hours events who specialise in Inclusive, sustainable, accessible, high quality, diverse events alongside cultural experiences, education and research.
The town's Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar added: “I was hugely impressed by the event hosted by 18 hours which was a great crowd pleaser and I was delighted to see so many people interacting with the street performers, thank you to the organisers for coming to Polegate.“
The project delivered on behalf of Wealden District Council is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Arts Council England. The streets of Wealden programme continues across the district with more information at https://18hours.org.uk/streets-of-wealden-2025/