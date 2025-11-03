Stress Awareness Week: finding balance through everyday choices

Walking together in woodland to reconnect with nature and wellbeing

As Stress Awareness Week (3 to 7 November) begins, Sussex Green Living says concern about the environment is becoming part of the pressure many people feel in daily life.

Many worry about our changing weather, plastic pollution, air quality and the loss of biodiversity. These concerns have become part of the background to modern living, adding to the usual stresses of work, family and finances. For some, it can feel as though the problems are too big to change.

Sussex Green Living (SGL), a registered UK charity working with schools, community groups and businesses across West Sussex, believes that practical, positive action can make a difference. The organisation helps people find balance through small steps that connect personal wellbeing with care for the planet, from spending more time in nature and noticing wildlife in local green spaces to reducing waste or making conscious choices about what and where we buy our food.

“People often tell us they feel overwhelmed by what they hear about the environment,” said Carrie Cort, Founder and Director of Sussex Green Living. “But when they start doing something practical, maybe finding ways to cut waste at home, supporting a local grower or simply giving nature a helping hand where they live, they feel calmer. It helps to know that what they do counts.”

Carrie says these kinds of choices help people feel less powerless: “When we waste less, eat with awareness and spend time outdoors, life feels simpler and more connected. We stop feeling paralysed by the scale of the problems and start focusing on what we can influence.”

Through its education programmes, events and regular newsletter, SGL offers guidance and encouragement across these themes. Each month it shares ideas and local opportunities that make it easier for people to live more sustainably without adding to their stress.

SGL is also inviting local people to share their views on what they would like to see at future Sussex Green Hub events. The short online survey, open throughout November, will help shape future sessions around the interests and needs of the community. https://tinyurl.com/2us5md4e

For Stress Awareness Week, the charity’s message is straightforward: looking after ourselves and looking after the planet are linked. Taking time in nature, rethinking what we consume and making small, consistent changes all help to protect our wellbeing and the world we depend on.

Details about Sussex Green Living’s projects and volunteering opportunities are available at sussexgreenliving.org.uk. Sign up to the newsletter here: https://tinyurl.com/ztrdkhjw