Strictly comes to Lewes with charity event
The event takes place at the All Saints Centre in Lewes. There will be a live music performance from the Les Paul Big Band.
Tickets are available to purchase on the Amaze website or on the door for £20 per person. All funds raised will go towards supporting families with disabled children in Sussex.
It comes as Strictly returns to the screens this weekend for the 23rd series. Dancing at the event is encouraged, although no formal dancing skills are required to have fun.
Hannah Allbrooke, Head of Fundraising at Amazesaid: “Get ready to dust of your dancing shoes for a night of glitz and glamour. We’re so excited to be bringing some strictly magic to Lewes this October, with the support of the brilliant Les Paul Big Band.
“This event is more than just a fabulous night out! You’ll be supporting 1 in 6 families in Sussex who have a child with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities. We’re really grateful for the support of everyone who attends to help us support families.”