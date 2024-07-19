Strike up some fun at Sycamore Grove!

We're thrilled to announce the arrival of a fantastic new addition to our activity room at Barchester Sycamore Grove care home – a table skittles game!

This classic pub game is perfect for a bit of friendly competition and some light-hearted fun. It's easy to learn and enjoyable for all ages. Whether you're a seasoned skittles pro or a complete beginner, we guarantee you'll have a blast! Who will be crowned Sycamore Grove's Skittles Champion? We had a tounament and the ladies reined supreme beating the men across the board. Heather Nwansi, General Manager of Sycamore Grove Said "We love different games at Sycamore Grove and all the residents enjoyed getting their hands on this new game. We take reccommendations based on requests from residents. This game was suggested as one of the members of our community used to play it as a you girl. We love leading our home, with residents at the forefront of all we do." If you want to find out more about what we do call us on 01424 320 620.