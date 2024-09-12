Stroke Café a hit in Stone Cross
Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback received from participants. "We were delighted to see so many people come together to support one another," said Laurence Amstad, Home Service Advisor at Sycamore Grove. "It's important to create a community where stroke survivors feel understood and encouraged."
The Stroke Café offered a variety of activities, including group discussions, guest speakers, and opportunities for one-on-one support. Attendees had the chance to connect with others who had gone through similar experiences, share tips for recovery, and learn about available resources.
The success of the first Stroke Café has prompted organizers to announce plans for monthly events. "We're excited to continue building this community and providing ongoing support to stroke survivors and their families," said Laurence. "We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and join us for our next gathering on the first Monday of every month at Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross."
