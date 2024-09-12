Stroke Café a hit in Stone Cross

The inaugural Stroke Café in association with Stroke UK was a resounding success, drawing a large crowd of stroke survivors and their families. Held on the first Monday of the month, the event provided a welcoming and supportive space for attendees to connect, share experiences, and learn about the latest information on stroke recovery.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback received from participants. "We were delighted to see so many people come together to support one another," said Laurence Amstad, Home Service Advisor at Sycamore Grove. "It's important to create a community where stroke survivors feel understood and encouraged."

The Stroke Café offered a variety of activities, including group discussions, guest speakers, and opportunities for one-on-one support. Attendees had the chance to connect with others who had gone through similar experiences, share tips for recovery, and learn about available resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the first Stroke Café has prompted organizers to announce plans for monthly events. "We're excited to continue building this community and providing ongoing support to stroke survivors and their families," said Laurence. "We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and join us for our next gathering on the first Monday of every month at Sycamore Grove care home in Stone Cross."