Stuart Palma, Southern Hospice Group: Sustainability of England’s adult hospices

Stuart Palma, Chief Executive of Southern Hospice Group

Last week the National Audit Office (NAO) released a report on the financial sustainability of England’s adult hospices.

It highlights a growing and deeply concerning funding gap between public donations and government funding. Hospices across the country are making staff redundant and closing beds.

St Barnabas House and our adult sister hospice Martlets in Hove, have provided essential palliative and end-of-life care for decades, supporting people in their own homes and at our hospices across Sussex.

In the last year, it cost £34million to run our three hospices, including Chestnut Tree House. While the report states that hospices receive an average of 29% of their funding from government, our grant is 22%.

St Barnabas House in Worthing

Funding has failed to keep pace with rising costs, leaving a chronic funding gap of £4million.

We’re calling for this to change and are doing everything we can to make sure our hospices are here in years to come – but we can’t keep on running at a loss.

This week we launch our winter appeal, where we will share real experiences of those who are using our services. I would like to say ‘thank you’ to those families who have courageously stepped forward to highlight the impact of our support.

Please consider contributing to our Winter appeal in any way you can, every gesture, big or small, makes a real difference.

To read more about the appeal please visit: www.stbh.org.uk/will-you-be-here-for-us-this-winter