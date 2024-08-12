Students of WaterBear to share the stage with UK music icons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WaterBear, the Brighton-based music college, is gearing up for its highly anticipated Freshers Week (September 16 to 20), to kick off the new term and welcome new and current students alike.

Headlining the college’s live music fresher events are major UK artists Cassyette, Alfie Jukes and Lily Knott.

WaterBear is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of music industry talent and is offering invaluable support slot opportunities to new and existing students, providing real-world experiences and opportunities for career growth.

Events throughout the week include:

Lily Knott, WaterBear Freshers.

Monday, September 16 @ WaterBear Venue – Grin & Bear It with Lily Knott

Kicking off Freshers Week at the college’s very own WaterBear Venue, the Grin & Bear It showcase, run by WaterBear student promoters, will feature the incredible talent of WaterBear artists and bands: Joe Bradwell, McEvoy and Tia Ice.

Grin & Bear It will be headlined by Lily Knott. An alumna of WaterBear, Lily supported Noel Gallagher last year at the 'On the Beach' festival and has been crowned both 'Artist of the Week' and 'Track of the Week' by BBC Introducing.

One other lucky WaterBear student will have the opportunity to join the bill for this opening night extravaganza.

Wednesday, September 18 @ WaterBear Venue – Alfie Jukes

Midweek, the spotlight turns to indie-pop sensation Alfie Jukes. Bursting onto the scene in 2022 with his hit "Spiderwebs", Alfie has quickly gained a massive following. His debut EP "Little Omens" led to a sold-out UK headline tour and a European tour supporting Only The Poets.

WaterBear students will also have the chance to shine with two support slots available for this show.

Thursday, September 19 @ Concorde 2 – Cassyette

As Freshers Week nears its climax, students should prepare for a high-energy night with Cassyette at the iconic Concorde 2. Known for her 'Nu-gen' sound—a futuristic blend of metal, punk, alt pop, screamo, and electronic dance—Cassyette has been hailed as "a modern alternative icon”.

Two support slots are available for WaterBear students to showcase their talents alongside this trailblazing artist.

Jodie Amos, Head of Events at WaterBear explains: “We're really looking forward to WaterBear's Freshers week 2024. We have incredible performance opportunities in Brighton for our musicians to support the likes of Cassyette, Lily Knott and Alfie Jukes. We're very excited to meet our new freshers’ musicians, and even more excited to see them play!”

To find out more about WaterBear Freshers Week visit: https://waterbear.org.uk/freshers/waterbear-freshers-week-2024/

WaterBear– The College of Music blends professional music experience with innovative education. Our mission is to nurture musicians and artists, building sustainable careers. WaterBear supports a global community of independent musicians, offering BA (Hons) and Master’s courses both on-site, in Brighton & Sheffield, and online, all validated by Falmouth University.

Offering Freshers Week support slots alongside some of the biggest names in the British music scene is just one of the ways we work to provide WaterBear students with valuable industry experience. WaterBear cooperates with big-name industry partners, including festivals and record labels, in order to provide career development opportunities year-round.

