Students raise record-breaking £29,616 for St Catherine’s Hospice
The project, which challenges students to turn £50 into £1,500 or more in just 10 weeks, wrapped up with a celebratory Awards Night at Hazelwick School in April. Supported by NatWest mentors, students developed entrepreneurial skills and delivered creative fundraising activities like sleepovers, colour runs, car washes, and even sponge-throwing at teachers!
Seven schools presented their efforts at the Awards Night and gave presentations including:
- Hazelwick School who raised a staggering £7,547.46 through events like Culture Day and teacher car washes
- Burgess Hill Girls who sold out twice on handmade scrunchies
- Warden Park Academy who scored top raffle prizes from businesses through excellent networking
- Reigate School who united their school community with a football tournament
- Worth School who made a video after visiting the hospice to inspire support
- Holy Trinity who overcame school restrictions to deliver a strong campaign
- The Gatwick School who raised over £700 with a Year 6 sleepover.
Award winners included:
- Most Money Raised and Pound per Pupil: Hazelwick School
- Best Presentation: The Gatwick School
- Most Innovative Idea: Worth School
- Overcoming Adversity: Holy Trinity
- Best Marketing Strategy: Burgess Hill Girls
- Sustainability Award: Reigate School
- Outstanding Teamwork: Warden Park Academy
- Future Fundraiser: Mia Ogden, Burgess Hill Girls
Cat Ferrer-Jempson, Community Fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: "This has been our best YEP yet and the most money ever raised from the project! The students showed passion, creativity, and real commitment to hospice care. We’re so proud of their achievement and deeply grateful to NatWest and the students, teachers and schools involved."
If you know a school who would be interested in taking part in St Catherine’s 2026 Youth Enterprise Project please visit: www.stch.org.uk/youth-enterprise-project/, email: [email protected] or call 01293 447361.