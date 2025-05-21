Students raise record-breaking £29,616 for St Catherine’s Hospice

Nine schools across West Sussex and Mid Sussex have raised an incredible £29,616.77 for St Catherine’s Hospice through the 2025 Youth Enterprise Project (YEP), proudly sponsored by NatWest.

The project, which challenges students to turn £50 into £1,500 or more in just 10 weeks, wrapped up with a celebratory Awards Night at Hazelwick School in April. Supported by NatWest mentors, students developed entrepreneurial skills and delivered creative fundraising activities like sleepovers, colour runs, car washes, and even sponge-throwing at teachers!

Seven schools presented their efforts at the Awards Night and gave presentations including:

Hazelwick School who raised a staggering £7,547.46 through events like Culture Day and teacher car washes

Burgess Hill Girls who sold out twice on handmade scrunchies

Warden Park Academy who scored top raffle prizes from businesses through excellent networking

Reigate School who united their school community with a football tournament

Worth School who made a video after visiting the hospice to inspire support

Holy Trinity who overcame school restrictions to deliver a strong campaign

The Gatwick School who raised over £700 with a Year 6 sleepover.

Students presenting at the St Catherine’s Hospice Youth Enterprise Project (YEP) Awards Night.

Award winners included:

Most Money Raised and Pound per Pupil: Hazelwick School

Best Presentation: The Gatwick School

Most Innovative Idea: Worth School

Overcoming Adversity: Holy Trinity

Best Marketing Strategy: Burgess Hill Girls

Sustainability Award: Reigate School

Outstanding Teamwork: Warden Park Academy

Future Fundraiser: Mia Ogden, Burgess Hill Girls

Cat Ferrer-Jempson, Community Fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: "This has been our best YEP yet and the most money ever raised from the project! The students showed passion, creativity, and real commitment to hospice care. We’re so proud of their achievement and deeply grateful to NatWest and the students, teachers and schools involved."

If you know a school who would be interested in taking part in St Catherine’s 2026 Youth Enterprise Project please visit: www.stch.org.uk/youth-enterprise-project/, email: [email protected] or call 01293 447361.