Stunning paintings of South Downs unveiled at Sussex railway station
Visitors to Plumpton in East Sussex will have spotted the vibrant four works – by artist Grant Dejonge – hanging from a former signal box at the station.
The artworks were produced with funding from train company Southern’s Station Partners Small Grant Fund to spruce up the previous designs, also by Grant, which were installed in 2017.
His series of four landscape works depict the rolling fields and landmarks surrounding the station – from the Cross of Lewes commemorating the Battle of Lewes in 1264 to a view of Plumpton Racecourse.
Rob Whitehead, Southern’s community engagement manager, said: “These new paintings at Plumpton don’t just look fantastic, but show off some of the great destinations you can get to by train.
“We’re really pleased to have been able to support Grant as a station partner to make these stunning works a reality. They look fantastic alongside the wonderful gardening work from the Friends of Plumpton Station.”
The fund donated £500 to the art project – which has been completed in partnership with Network Rail.
Artist Grant added: “I am so pleased to see my paintings on display at my local station for everyone to see when passing through.
“The town holds a place very close to my heart, and to share this with the thousands of people who use the station is a privilege.”