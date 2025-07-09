Stunning Sussex art treasure find: painting of Charleston Farmhouse by Bloomsbury Group artist found in Yorkshire

A painting by the Bloomsbury group artist Duncan Grant of Charleston Farmhouse, the 16th century Sussex property that became the country meeting place of the extraordinary circle of radical artists, writers and intellectuals, is to go under the hammer on Friday after turning up on the wall of a small North Yorkshire bungalow.

Depicting buildings around the yard of the farmhouse, the painting is dated 1932, sixteen years after Grant and his friend, lover and fellow artist Vanessa Bell set up home there during the First World War.

At the time that he painted 'The Farmstead at Charleston' Grant was close to the peak of his career. Described as 'the best painter in England' . . . his work was included in the prestigious 1932 Venice Biennale of contemporary art . . . galleries and museums around the world were acquiring his pictures . . .and he was being commissioned to decorate everything from country house interiors to opera house stage sets.

Once owned by the novelist Sir Hugh Walpole, the discovery of the Charleston picture on the wall of the small Yorkshire home came as a complete surprise.

Auctioneer Coralie Stephenson with Vanessa Bell's painting 'Poppies and Roses'.

Coralie Thomson, an art specialist with auctioneers Duggleby Stephenson said: "Things started as a routine house call, an invitation by a lady to take a look at some pictures and sculptures that her late husband had inherited from his father years ago. She knew very little about them."

"We were astonished to find ourselves looking at a collection that included three Bloomsbury Group paintings plus works of art by some of the most renowned Chinese artists of the 20th century."

Coralie added: "Labels tell us some of the history of 'The Farmstead at Charleston' including the fact that the first owner was Sir Hugh Walpole, one of the country's leading novelists in the 1920s and 30s, who was friendly with a number of people in Bloomsbury circles including Grant and Bell. Sir Hugh died in 1941 but this picture was included in an exhibition of his art collection was staged in London in 1945."

"Quite a wonderful thing to discover hanging on the wall of a small bungalow in North Yorkshire."

Duncan Grant's 1932 painting 'Charleston Farmstead'.

'The Farmstead at Charleston' is predicted to make £7,000-£10,000 when it goes under the hammer in Duggleby Stephenson's Modern Art Sale in York on Friday (11th July). So too is a still life 'Poppies and Roses' by Vanessa Bell.

Meanwhile a second Duncan Grant painting "Landscape near Firle', a Sussex view just a couple of miles away from the Charleston farm is expected to make another £3,000 - £5,000.

The same North Yorkshire bungalow collection also produced a limited edition bronze sculpture by the renowned Taiwanese artist Ju Ming (1938-2023), one of his series of abstract and minimalist sculptures of people in martial art poses. (Est. £5,000-£10,000.)

And the collection also included a watercolour by one of the most famous Chinese artists of the 20th century - Qi Baishi (1864-1957), a largely self-trained painter from a peasant family who became the President of the Association of Chinese Artists - memorably remarking on one occasion that 'Painting must be something between likeness and unlikeness'.

Viewing is taking place at the Duggleby Stephenson Saleroom in the York Auction Centre all week and on Friday morning from 9am until the start of the auction at 11 am. The catalogue is available on the firm's website.