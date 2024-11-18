Success in Italy for Chichester sculptor/artist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Terry Merritt from Chichester has earned the prestigious title of “Award Winning International Sculptor.”

Terry had been selected to exhibit his artwork/stone sculpture at the Chianciano Biennale 2024 in Italy.

The 8th. Edition of the Biennale di Chianciano took place between 3rd. & 18th. August in the medieval centre of town Chianciano Terme which is famous all over the world for its history, culture, art, food, and wine.

Chianciano Terme is situated in the picturesque landscape of Tuscany, Italy.

The Chianciano Biennale 2024 as a celebration of artistic diversity where 200 artists from 50 countries exhibited.

Terry was the proud exhibiting artist who enjoyed visiting the breathtaking Tuscany, captivating town Chianciano Terme, mesmerising galleries with strikingly beautiful art works in August.

Terry received a “Special Mention for Sculpture” Award for his beautiful hand carved, highly polished red Corsehill sandstone sculpture “UNITY.”

The sculpture represents strong family bonds – a muscular man, and a pregnant woman supporting each other back-to-back with their baby.

The presence of the baby depicted by tiny fingers and very small head extending from the slit stomach of the pregnant woman on one side of the statue.

The baby is literally rushing to come out and join this union.Terry carries on working hard, creating new sculptures, and exhibiting.

One of his sculptures is being exhibited in Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham and four more sculptures will be exhibited at West Horsley Place soon, and others on the horizon.

Check out other sculptures on Instagram: @tm.sculptor