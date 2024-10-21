Success of Crawley Homes’ first tenant’s conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Homes recently held its first tenant’s conference which included a mix of informative sessions, engaging workshops and the chance to meet staff and other tenants.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshops gave tenants the opportunity to give their views on how the council consults with them, hear about the customer care and service vision, find out the results of the tenant satisfaction measures survey, explore how to keep homes safe and healthy, advice on maintaining their neighbourhood, and discover information about performance.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, joined Crawley Homes’ senior staff for the question and answer panel, which answered a wide range of questions from the floor, with lunch providing an opportunity for informal discussions. Colleagues from council contractors Mears Group, Wates and Liberty were also part of this successful day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones said: “We had a great turn out for the event which meant we were able to gather useful and insightful information. Our workshops asked for views and opinions on new strategies, standards and proposed changes, to help us to better develop our services in the future to reflect the needs and preferences of tenants. ”

User (UGC) Submitted

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet member for Housing, added: “Tenants felt able to speak up and share their views in a trusted environment, and told us they found the whole day enjoyable, interesting and informative.”

Comments from tenants who attended on the day included:

“Very informative and rather an eye opener.”

“I felt I was able to speak up and was able to say what I needed to and found it interesting listening to other people and the speakers too.”

“Excellent - really enlightening very pleased that I came and stayed to the end. Thank you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was so helpful to me - I feel like I have been heard and I enjoyed joining in.”

At the event, interest was raised from residents regarding new membership to Tenant and Leaseholder Action Panel (TLAP).