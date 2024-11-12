Successful outdoor activity service seeks new operator

Organisations interested in taking over the running of the county’s successful outdoor activity service are being asked to come forward.

East Sussex County Council is looking at options to ensure Buzz Active can continue to grow as a centre of excellence for outdoor education and activities for children, young people and the wider community within East Sussex

The council is inviting operators to submit their business cases for taking on the ownership of the service and continuing to offer outdoor adventure and water sports activities across three sites - Eastbourne Seafront, Bushy Wood in Hailsham, and Cuckmere Haven.

Cllr Bob Standley, lead member for Education and Inclusion, Special Educational Needs and Disability, said: “Although not a service that the county council has a statutory duty to deliver, we absolutely recognise the positive contribution Buzz Active makes to the residents of East Sussex and their health and wellbeing.

“While the significant financial pressures we face makes it difficult to continue to support Buzz Active in the way we would like to, we are determined to find a way to protect this valuable service which attracts around 20,000 visits every year.

“I would encourage those with an interest in running the service and maximising the opportunities it can offer to get in touch and find out more.”

Buzz Active specialises in sail sports, paddle sports and a range of land-based activities, including target sports, high ropes and bush craft.

The service provides opportunities for children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience the benefits of taking part in outdoor sport and activities, as well as membership and activities for adults and corporate events.

The deadline for expressions of interest is Monday, November 25.

More information and information packs can be requested by emailing [email protected]