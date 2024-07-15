Successful show at Billingshurst

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

What a successful Billingshurst Show this year, bringing the community together!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show started with a carnival, led by Petworth Town Band. The procession snaked its way along the High Street and then turned in to Natts Lane where it then entered the field and formed up in the arena ready to be judged.

Ms Marion Ley, the new headteacher at Billingshurst Primary Academy had the responsibility of judging the carnival floats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a hard job as the standard was once again extremely high. First place was awarded to Parbrook Cubs with their interpretation of ‘our colourful countryside’ with teddy going camping on top of the truck leading their float.

The carnival winners, Parbrook Cub Leaders with Marion Ley and the Scout and Guide Leaders.

Second place was awarded to Wakoos Centre4Children with their colourful float, while third place was awarded to Billingshurst Rainbows and Brownies with their float of flowers, bumble bees and insects all representing our countryside. Ms Ley then opened the Billingshurst Show and the fun continued all afternoon.

We had a variety of stalls with something for everyone including homemade fudge, handmade jewellery, dog treats, cushions and peg bags, adult and children’s clothing, toys, plants, inflatables and the grand raffle, wine and cider, the baby zone giving away free sun cream for all and loads of local businesses and charities.

We had a new attraction this year. For the first time we had The Charmborough Ring from the Mobile Belfries Trust, the heaviest portable ring of bells in existence!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everybody was welcome to have a go at bell ringing, and it was spectacular to hear the bells ring throughout the afternoon. New bell ringers are always welcome, and it is a great skill for Duke of Edinburgh candidates to take up.

Plenty of fun to be had.

In between the Punch and Judy shows this year we had balloon modelling which was as popular as ever and also the inflatables and bungee trampolines. The Dog Show was back this year as the weather was much cooler than last year, successfully run by Mark from Bone Canis.

The ever popular food and music court had lots to offer this year with the BBQ, rolls, snacks and cakes and new this year a very popular chip stall offering chips with sauces or cheesy chips. The food court was full of beer from Hepworth’s, gin from G&H Gins, a Pimms bar, ice creams, and live music from our favourites Rob Nicholl and the Rock Choir and lots of other very talented acts.

New for this year we had Billiuke the local ukulele band and Bloco Du Sol Samba Band in the food court both were uplifting and very popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio Weald kept everyone informed throughout the afternoon and were key in playing music for all of the events.

A dog's work is never done.

Highlights in the arena this year included the Sheepdog and Duck displays which put on two spectacular shows, interacting with the audience. Our long standing favourites The Horsham Bluebelles joined us in the arena, Dempsey School of Irish Dancing and West End Theatre Academy gave displays of their outstanding dance and acting which really demonstrated their hours of practice. The Scouts and Guides entertained us with an obstacle course relay showing the team work and competitiveness within all of the sections.

The Billingshurst Show is organised and run by volunteers from Billingshurst Scouts and Guides. All of the Scout and Guide sections were hard at work all afternoon on their stalls which included the cake stall, plant stall, tombola’s and hook-a-duck, the floor is lava and a pic 'n' mix.

If you would like to be part of the Show Committee or join Scouting and Guiding in the village contact the show organisers on [email protected] . We are in the process of counting the money and once we have a final total we will let you all know on our facebook page and website.

We look forward to seeing you all next year on Sunday, June 29, 2025!