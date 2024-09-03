Successful show for Billingshurst Horticultural Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billingshurst Horticultural Society staged its annual Flower Show at The Community Centre on Saturday, August 17.

The Show attracted 72 exhibitors with 522 entries, a significant increase on 2023. The Main Hall was filled with scent and colour, a delight to behold.

Vegetable grower, Bill Hammond led the way winning four trophies including the Renton Memorial Trophy for “Man with most points in Show” and the RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in the horticultural classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beryl Barraclough won the J&M Kingston Trophy for best horticultural exhibit with a particularly fine Impatiens in pot. Karl Sawyer merited a diploma for his stump rooted carrots, also David Stevens for a truss of tomatoes.

Impatiens in pot.

Newcomer Charlotte Johnston won the Dugdale Trophy for most points in the flower classes. Claire Parkes and David Stevens shared the honours for the Simpson Dahlia Trophy. Brenda Twine’s charming exhibits in the Floral Art section earned her the Puttock Memorial Cup.

The overall winner of the Ladies Cup, for “Lady with most points in Show”, was Ro Jennings. Ruby Osgood (age 13) retained the Howard Cup for informal floral art.

Cookery proved more popular than ever with 84 entries. Cakes and tea bread classes were popular and drew praise from the judges. Preserve entries increased and Karl Sawyer was awarded top marks, and a diploma, for his Jam using stoned fruit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coronation Cup for most points in the Cookery section was retained by Ro Jennings, who also won two diplomas of merit. A wide range of craftwork was on display with fine examples of knitted articles, needlework, soft toys, greeting cards, drawings and paintings. Julia Ralph won the Maj Gen Renton Award for most points in this section.

The show secretary admiring exhibits.

The society’s Photography Cup for most points in show was won by Ray Chick. The Eve McHugh Award for the best photograph went to Barry Nash for a delightful image of his two gleeful sons at the seaside in “A Day Out”. The photography section attracted 74 entries of high quality. The Junior Cup was a family affair. The joint winners were sisters, Ruby and Rosie Osgood.

Three Billingshurst W.I. Cups were awarded to members: Madeleine Woods for cookery, Julia Ralph for craft and Melanie Roberts for most points in Show. The trophies were presented by the W.I. President - Denise Waller.

Alan Spiller of One Stop Computer Store, kindly presented the society’s 16 trophies to the worthy winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other features of the show included a raffle, wine-box and whisky draws, chocolate tombola and cake stall. The tea-bar ladies were kept busy all afternoon serving drinks and home-made cake.

Vegetable exhibits.

The society extends sincere thanks to all the exhibitors for supporting the show and hope others will be encouraged to enter next year, on August 16, 2025. The help of the committee and society members in staging and manning another successful Show was much appreciated.

Beryl Barraclough