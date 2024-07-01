Successful summer show for Bognor Regis Horticultural Society
Last Tuesday, Bognor Regis Horticultural Society held its annual Summer Show at West Meads Hall.
Suzanne Holroyd had 80 entries to judge, spread across 17 classes, and in spite of the high temperatures it was an extremely successful and enjoyable evening.
Isobel Cox won the Jennings Rose Bowl for best rose, and was also awarded the Coombes Cup for best overall in the show.
Suzanne said she was extremely impressed at the quality of Isobel's Streptocarpus, as they are not easy plants to grow. Stella Sanders won the Rishman Cup for Best Sweet Peas.
The society will be meeting again on Tuesday, September 24 at 7.30pm at West Meads Hall, The Precinct, Bognor Regis, PO21 5SB.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.