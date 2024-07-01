Successful summer show for Bognor Regis Horticultural Society

Stella Sanders and Suzanne Holroyd.

Last Tuesday, Bognor Regis Horticultural Society held its annual Summer Show at West Meads Hall.

Suzanne Holroyd had 80 entries to judge, spread across 17 classes, and in spite of the high temperatures it was an extremely successful and enjoyable evening.

Isobel Cox won the Jennings Rose Bowl for best rose, and was also awarded the Coombes Cup for best overall in the show.

Suzanne said she was extremely impressed at the quality of Isobel's Streptocarpus, as they are not easy plants to grow. Stella Sanders won the Rishman Cup for Best Sweet Peas.