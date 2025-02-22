Sugar Kayne Radio: new inclusive online radio station

A pioneering new online and app-based radio station, Sugar Kayne Radio (SKR), has officially launched in the UK, offering a fresh, inclusive platform that celebrates diversity in broadcasting, with presenters from Sussex getting involved.

Founded by Matt Kayne based in London, a determined and inspiring individual living with cerebral palsy and a bladder cancer survivor, SKR is more than just a radio station—it’s a movement. With a deep passion for music and storytelling, Matt created SKR to prove that life’s challenges should never limit ambition or creativity. He even wrote a song about his journey, using music as a tool for connection and empowerment.

Driven by a mission to showcase talent, break barriers, and build an inclusive community, SKR invites people from all backgrounds and abilities to get involved.

Joining Matt in this exciting venture are Philip and Thomas Hines-Keeler both from Eastbourne, a husband duo who share a love for radio and entertainment.

Matthew Kayne presenting on Sugar Kayne Radio

Phil, who has spina bifida, works full-time as a news editor in the South, but dedicates his weekends to hosting the SKR Breakfast Show, bringing listeners an upbeat and engaging start to their day. Tom, who also has cerebral palsy, shares his enthusiasm for music and movies on his Sunday afternoon show—his first-ever experience as a radio presenter.

Adding to the station’s expertise, industry veteran Mike Beeston oversees the technical side, ensuring seamless programming and curated playlists. With an extensive background in both US and UK radio, Mike has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and now brings his expertise to SKR.

Sugar Kayne Radio is not just about voices—it’s about great music. Whether it’s the latest chart hits, timeless RnB classics, or club anthems, SKR delivers a dynamic mix designed to resonate with listeners from all walks of life. The station’s goal is simple: to make music more than just a background to your day—it’s the heartbeat of your experience.

Sugar Kayne Radio is calling on new voices to join the team—whether as presenters, content creators, or simply by spreading the word. SKR stands for representation, empowerment, and proving that radio is for everyone, regardless of ability.

Sugar Kayne Radio can be heard by going to https://welcometosugarkayneradio.com/ or searching for it on the app store.

Matthew Kayne is London based, email: [email protected]