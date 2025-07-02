Summer Evensong in St Mary's Ringmer
Sunday June 29th was a very warm day but the cool church for the afternoon rehearsal and evening service were the best place to be for many reasons. Not least the friendly atmosphere and meeting up with singers from last year's inaugural event.
Plans are already underway for a similar event next year in a nearby village church.
A classic strawberry cream tea helped to revive everyone before the congregation were welcomed and Sumsion's setting in A of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis was sung.
The Sermon was given by the vicar, Rev'd David Bowskill who was delighted to discover that the hymns with wonderful words by Timothy Dudley Smith, were set to some of his, and the congregation's, favourite music.
The evening ended with the exhilarating Toccata by Georgi Mushel, played by St Mary's organist John Howes, on the superb organ.