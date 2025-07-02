Summer Evensong in St Mary's Ringmer

On a warm summer afternoon and evening nearly 30 singers from churches in the area joined together to sing a special Choral Evensong. With a core of singers from St Mary's, Ringmer near Lewes, others joined from Seaford to Uckfield. All were keen to rehearse and perform much loved settings of the service, psalms and hymns with contemporary lyrics set to memorable music.

Sunday June 29th was a very warm day but the cool church for the afternoon rehearsal and evening service were the best place to be for many reasons. Not least the friendly atmosphere and meeting up with singers from last year's inaugural event.

Plans are already underway for a similar event next year in a nearby village church.

A classic strawberry cream tea helped to revive everyone before the congregation were welcomed and Sumsion's setting in A of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis was sung.

Singers just before the service.

The Sermon was given by the vicar, Rev'd David Bowskill who was delighted to discover that the hymns with wonderful words by Timothy Dudley Smith, were set to some of his, and the congregation's, favourite music.

The evening ended with the exhilarating Toccata by Georgi Mushel, played by St Mary's organist John Howes, on the superb organ.