Summer garden party at Nyton House
The sun finally came out for residents, relatives and guests who attended our Sounds of Motown Garden Party.
The garden was beautifully decorated in gold while a delicious buffet lunch was prepared of dressed salmon fillet, a selection of continental meats, crab homemade quiches.
The guests then enjoyed entertainment by the amazing Ricky Zalez.
All in all a wonderful afternoon was enjoyed by all.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.