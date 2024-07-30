Summer holiday fun at Arundel Castle's History Days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arundel Castle's exciting History Days are back this summer on August 8 and 15 in the Castle grounds.

Perfect for families and history lovers of all ages, these days offer a fun break during the long summer holidays.

Visitors can travel back in time and explore different historical periods as soon as they enter the beautiful castle grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect interactions with various historical figures, including a Norman knight, a pirate and a Medieval Knight. Those who want to get stuck in can try a range of historical pastimes, including axe throwing, crossbows, and warrior training, or creatives can also find themselves engrossed in the craft tent.

History Days at Arundel Castle.

To completely immerse themselves in the historical experience, children can enjoy face painting and participate in the ever-popular Arundel Castle ‘Kids Battle’.

There’s also the opportunity to be absorbed in legends brought to life by a storyteller, discover more about the Castle’s history with Moat Tours, and enjoy extra entertainment with a live musician. Throughout the event, history can be explored further through impromptu combat and weapons demonstrations, and there’s the chance to meet a falconer.

Visitors have ample food and drink options at the Castle’s café, coffee shop or tea terrace, or they can bring a picnic to enjoy in the Castle grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, said: "The castle’s History Days provide a great value day out and the perfect chance to create lasting memories with the family during the school summer holidays. Our wide selection of informative experiences and have-a-go activities will entertain all ages, and there is ample space for children to explore within the castle’s beautiful grounds and gardens.”

Tickets for the History Days are available from www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £15 per adult and £7 for a child to include the grounds and activities or from £27 per adult, £12 for a child and £66.00 for a Family Ticket to include entrance to the Castle. Children under five years old can enter for free.