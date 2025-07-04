Summer holiday fun in Burgess Hill!

The ever-popular Wowzer Wednesday sessions return with SIX activities across the summer. We will kick off the sessions on 23rd July with our inflatable extravaganza in St John’s Park, followed by crafts, circus skills, magic shows and Jolf. We will also be joined by Quantum Theatre for their performance of ‘Alice through the Looking Glass’ on Wednesday 13 August. All the sessions are free and only the crafts need prior booking, otherwise just pop along!

We are excited for the launch of ‘Move it Mondays’ with 8 sports taster sessions across the summer. Working with Encore Tennis and Worthing Thunder, children can learn new skills from qualified coaches, on Mondays 28 July, 4th, 11th and 18th August. A waiver must be completed in advance of the sessions.

Young carers are invited to Fairfield Community Center on Tuesday 29th July, for fun and rest bite with Burgess Hill Youth. The session will run 10am-2.30pm, with lunch supplied by The Mustard Seed Café. Free spaces for the Young Carers Fun Day must be booked in advance, by 9am on Friday 25th July, via our website.

Exclusively for children and young people with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities), and their families, two Family Fun Sessions will be held at The King’s Church on Thursday 7th August. They will run at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, where there will be a range of activities for all ages, as well as services to offer information and support to families. Spaces must be booked in advance, from 7th July.

Rock up and Ride will return on Tuesday 12th August, with free coaching at the BMX track. The event will run 10.30am-4pm with two coaching sessions at 10.30am and 1pm. DJ Matt will be providing musical entertainment too! Coaching sessions must be booked in advance, otherwise children are welcome to just drop in and enjoy the music and a ride! We will also be joined by Jay’s Paint Shop for graffiti style art. During the day Burgess Hill Football Club will be open 10am-4pm for people to purchase hot drinks.

And lastly, the beach returns to Church Walk with the arrival of the sand pit! The Urban Beach will be open daily 10am-4pm, from Wednesday 23rd July until Tuesday 2nd September. Come and feel the sand between your toes!

Please visit our website for the full rundown of all our summer events and to complete bookings or waivers: www.burgesshill.gov.uk

The Young Carers is run by Burgess Hill Youth with support from BHTC, and lunch by The Mustard Seed Café. The Family Fun Sessions are sponsored by The Budding Foundation and co organized by The King’s Church. Rock up and Ride is funded by Burgess Hill District Lions, in coordination with Gosport BMX and Respect Youth Club, the Jay’s Paint Shop activity had been funded by MSDC. The Wowzer Wednesday craft sessions will be run in conjunction with Burgess Hill Creative Community Market.

