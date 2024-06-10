Summer's rush of Sussex community fairs keeps charity busy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The start of the summer show season across the county has meant extra work for a Sussex charity which works to support young people in need to improve their quality of life.

Formed in 2013 by Clive Gravett, The Budding Foundation has been working with Tates Garden Centres to help a raft of local groups by supporting their seasonal events.

Donating funds, plants and even a wheelbarrow to bolster the fundraising efforts of five community fairs this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the infant school in Hassocks, Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill and the open gardens scheme in Ditchling to Cycall Adapted Cycling in Worthing and a community street party in Hassocks village, it’s been an incredibly busy period.

Clive Gravett donates a wheelbarrow to Tom Heather, Chair of Southway Junior School PTA.

“Summer arrives and we pull out all the stops to help as many groups as we can”, says Clive Gravett.

Funds raised at the various events will help local schools, neighbourhood charities including Finches respite care for disabled young adults in Burgess Hill and St Peter and St James Hospice at Chailey.

“We wish all the events every success and sunshine, and are delighted to be able to support them with help from our friends at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks”, adds Clive.