Summer's rush of Sussex community fairs keeps charity busy
Formed in 2013 by Clive Gravett, The Budding Foundation has been working with Tates Garden Centres to help a raft of local groups by supporting their seasonal events.
Donating funds, plants and even a wheelbarrow to bolster the fundraising efforts of five community fairs this month.
From the infant school in Hassocks, Southway Junior School in Burgess Hill and the open gardens scheme in Ditchling to Cycall Adapted Cycling in Worthing and a community street party in Hassocks village, it’s been an incredibly busy period.
“Summer arrives and we pull out all the stops to help as many groups as we can”, says Clive Gravett.
Funds raised at the various events will help local schools, neighbourhood charities including Finches respite care for disabled young adults in Burgess Hill and St Peter and St James Hospice at Chailey.
“We wish all the events every success and sunshine, and are delighted to be able to support them with help from our friends at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks”, adds Clive.
More details about the charity, and how to support their work from www.thebuddingfoundation.co.uk