Sunflowers all year round at Arundel Station

In the depths of winter, what better way to lift our spirits than admiring a parade of sunflowers created in a community-wide effort involving children, creative adults and business sponsors.

That is exactly what Greening Arundel’s Mary Peach envisioned when she came up with the idea of a Sunflower Festival back in March.

The festival initially focused on Arundel’s two schools – St. Philip’s Catholic Primary School and Arundel Church of England Primary School.

With the support of the Green Team along with parents and teachers, hundreds of pupils engaged in a range of sunflower-related activities including planting seeds to take home and nurture (for later planting out); making labels for the plant pots; painting a sunflower mural; learning about Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers and making clay sunflower petals and leaves. The children had a great time, in spite of a spot of inclement weather here and there.

The Sunflower Festival begins..

The next step involved the Green Team and other volunteers working with ceramic artist, Ali Pacey, to paint and prepare the petals, leaves and sunflower centres for their later transformation.

This resulted in batches of yellow petals, green leaves and brown centres ready to become characterful mosaics.

Mary’s next challenge was to find enough volunteers capable of creating a series of mosaics to adorn raised beds along the station path and to find local businesses willing to sponsor each of the mosaics.

The word spread and interest grew. Exciting design concepts were submitted and generous financial commitments were made, allowing work to begin in earnest. “It’s been a fabulous community project,” remarked Mary, “connecting all ages of Arundellers in art and nature.”

Creating the ceramics

With the help of her co-conspirators, Martin Peach and Sue Webb, Mary orchestrated the development process by preparing boards, as well as supplying paint, glue and the ceramic components.

One by one, the mosaics emerged and were installed to the delight of passers-by until, by the end of November, all were in place ready for the official opening of the Sunflower Parade.

“The project showcases some fantastic local artists who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to display their work,” commented Sue.

And so it was that on a cold and dull winter’s day, the Sunflower Parade was revealed in all its glory. The designs of some mosaics are inspired by Van Gogh and others by their sponsoring organisation.

Pupils planting sunflower seeds

Some are simply playful, while others are a homage to the beauty of nature. In keeping with Greening Arundel’s Art in Nature initiative, the parade includes a sunflower-based original poem and a painting by a visiting artist from Singapore.

Together, they form an uplifting, joyful display of creativity and community spirit!

“The Sunflower Parade is such a fabulous addition to the station, and its collaborative nature perfectly represents the essence of what we are trying to achieve,” said Greening Arundel co-chair, Katrina Murray. S

ue added, “the whole process has been a fun experience and the display hopefully gives pleasure to all the passers-by.”