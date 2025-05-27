Sunny STEM spectacular shines bright in Crawley’s Memorial Gardens

Basking in sunshine, STEM in the Park returned to Crawley’s Memorial Gardens on Saturday 17 May, welcoming over 5,000 visitors of all ages for a spectacular day celebrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). This marks a 25% increase on last year’s attendance, highlighting the event’s growing popularity.

This vibrant, community-focused event brings STEM to life through fun, hands-on activities, inspiring creativity, teamwork and curiosity. It also offers valuable careers advice for young people and families, connecting local talent with employers and educators. Supported by local businesses, STEM professional bodies, and higher and further education institutions, this year’s event featured around 75 engaging activities and was supported by 15 dedicated STEM Ambassador volunteers.

Around 40 exhibitors from sectors such as engineering, aviation, construction, environmental science, geoscience and medical technology delivered hands-on activities and career insights. From virtual reality ocean adventures to space exploration, robotics and invertebrates under the microscope, the event delivered inspiration and excitement to all.

Highlights included Crawley Borough Council’s Employ Crawley team, who offered job information, careers advice and a fun quiz with prizes; and London Gatwick’s engineering team, who led activities like building a 100-cup tower, constructing a 30cm coin-holding paper bridge, operating a real airfield rig, and exploring the Archimedes screw, blending classic engineering with real-world airport tech. The University of Sussex wowed audiences with immersive space talks and interactive exhibits from the Schools of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, showcasing innovations in thermal imaging, artificial intelligence, plant health and quantum technologies offering a hands-on glimpse into the future of scientific discovery.

Ifield Community College’s STEM Bus offered interactive onboard activities, while Metrobus invited visitors aboard its hydrogen-powered double-decker bus to learn how clean energy is fuelling the future of transport. Crawley College and the Sussex and Surrey Institute of Technology brought robots, games, and virtual reality to the park’s bandstand, while extended STEM sessions took place at the college’s nearby STEM Centre. First-time exhibitor Virgin Atlantic brought aviation careers to life, with children dressing up in airline uniforms and experiencing the magic of air travel up close. Fellow newcomer, the XIX (Crawley) Squadron RAF Air Cadets, captivated visitors with hands-on physics challenges, from magnet drops and foam glider launches to mid-air slinky experiments.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council said: “I am really pleased that we were able to support STEM in the Park again this year. I thoroughly enjoyed looking round and many thanks to all the exhibitors and organisers.”

Parents and children praised the event. One parent shared: “This event is just what we need in Crawley, especially with so few STEM clubs available. The variety of stands and STEM-related activities were amazing, and the guidance from the exhibitors was incredibly valuable.” Young visitor Griff, aged 6, was thrilled with his discoveries: “I learned so many new things, including how to make a catapult and how rocks bend!” Zayna, aged 13, was inspired by hands-on learning with local professionals: “I learned how to change a runway light mechanism, thanks to the London Gatwick team.”

The Oaks Primary School and Nursery in Tilgate received a suite of STEM books for their standout submission of STEM-themed bunting, proudly displayed at the event.

On-the-day sampling from 100 young attendees (aged 4–14) revealed:

95% were from the Crawley area, demonstrating strong local reach and community involvement.

70% said they learnt something new, showing the educational impact of the event.

57% enjoyed the hands-on activities delivered by exhibitors.

56% liked meeting people with ‘cool jobs’, underlining the importance of inspirational role models.

35% enjoyed making and building something, highlighting enthusiasm for creative, practical experiences.

Deepest gratitude is extended to the exhibitors and STEM Ambassadors for their invaluable support in making the event a great success. (View the list of exhibitors here.)

The event was sponsored by Crawley Borough Council and London Gatwick and delivered by The STEM Hub at Canterbury Christ Church University.