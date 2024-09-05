Sunshine and smiles at Littlehampton care home summer party

Families, friends and residents at a new care facility in Littlehampton have come together to celebrate a summer of new beginnings and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 people attended the summer party at Norden House and enjoyed live music, a coconut shy, garden games, stalls and a raffle.

The party was the latest in a series of events across the warmer months to welcome the West Sussex community to the new facility and promote a sense of independence for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norden House opened in February and provides residential care, nursing and specialist support for people with dementia. It has been specifically designed to empower residents to continue living full and satisfying lives. Other events have included open days and a companionship café.

Norden House summer party

Andrea Barker, Manager of Norden House, said: “We were delighted to see so many of our friends and neighbours at the summer party. As a new facility in the area, we want to open our doors as much as possible to get to know the community and for the community to know us. We are very grateful to our wonderful stall holders for coming along and for the British weather – it was great to have some sun! We look forward to holding more events in the future and building strong relationships with Littlehampton and the surrounding areas.”

Norden House’s design and services have been inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland. Residents live with up to seven other people in a household, who have similar care needs or are at a similar stage of dementia, important for reducing stress and encouraging socialisation. Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio. Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with the Honey Bee café and hair salon. There are also gardens and a holistic therapy room. Residents are encouraged to go about ‘daily routines’ and contribute to the running of village life.