Sunshine and style at the Artisan Spring Fair at The Old Rectory Hotel, Hastings
It was a weekend of shopping, tasting, and relaxed spring vibes. With more than 30 exhibitors, including artisan makers, designers, and independent food and drink producers showcased their handcrafted goods in a beautiful open-air setting of the walled garden. From unique homewares and fashion to tempting local treats, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Visitors lingered longer than expected, soaking up the sun and the atmosphere. The owner Lionel Copley of The Old Rectory commented: “The vibe was just fantastic – so many people stayed for hours, chatting, browsing, and enjoying the garden. It felt like a real community celebration.”
The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers said” It was great to visit the Artisan Fair at the Old Rectory and to experience, eat, drink and engage with all that was on offer, even the weather was beautiful and lots of people enjoyed the weekend. An amazing job was done by all the organisers and all those taking part and I look forward to the next one”
Exhibitors also shared glowing feedback. One artisan said: “It was a wonderful experience – the setting, the organisation, and the energy from the visitors made it such a pleasure to be part of.”
The fair highlighted not only the creative talent in the region but also the value of slow shopping and local connection. With such positive feedback, organisers are already looking forward to planning the next seasonal event.