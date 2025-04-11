Sunshine and style at the Artisan Spring Fair at The Old Rectory Hotel, Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With blue skies above and creativity all around, the first Artisan Spring Fair took place 5th and 6th April, drawing over 600 visitors to the stunning gardens of the Old Rectory

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a weekend of shopping, tasting, and relaxed spring vibes. With more than 30 exhibitors, including artisan makers, designers, and independent food and drink producers showcased their handcrafted goods in a beautiful open-air setting of the walled garden. From unique homewares and fashion to tempting local treats, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors lingered longer than expected, soaking up the sun and the atmosphere. The owner Lionel Copley of The Old Rectory commented: “The vibe was just fantastic – so many people stayed for hours, chatting, browsing, and enjoying the garden. It felt like a real community celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers said” It was great to visit the Artisan Fair at the Old Rectory and to experience, eat, drink and engage with all that was on offer, even the weather was beautiful and lots of people enjoyed the weekend. An amazing job was done by all the organisers and all those taking part and I look forward to the next one”

Artisan Fair Garden

Exhibitors also shared glowing feedback. One artisan said: “It was a wonderful experience – the setting, the organisation, and the energy from the visitors made it such a pleasure to be part of.”

The fair highlighted not only the creative talent in the region but also the value of slow shopping and local connection. With such positive feedback, organisers are already looking forward to planning the next seasonal event.