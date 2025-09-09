Sunshine, smiles, and community spirit at Pulborough care home's summer garden party

The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough buzzed with excitement as residents, families, and the local community gathered for a joyful summer garden party. With blooming flowers all around and the sun shining high, it was the perfect setting for a day filled with laughter, music, and togetherness.

On Saturday, The Anchorage opened it's doors to welcome residents, families, and friends for a delightful summer garden party a celebration full of laughter, community spirit, and sunshine.

With the gardens in full bloom and cheerful sunflowers brightening the scene, the atmosphere was nothing short of magical. Guests enjoyed a delicious spread prepared by our talented chefs, featuring finger sandwiches, homemade pastries, and cakes. Classic Pimm’s, brimming with fresh fruit, proved a popular treat alongside refreshing homemade ice lollies and good old-fashioned tea.

We were kept beautifully entertained throughout the day. Daisy and Freya ran a lively kids’ zone, where laughter and play filled the air. Live music from local band Pebble Beach had everyone tapping their feet and singing along, while Mr. Magic Hat wowed the crowd with his incredible magic tricks.

One of our lovely residents enjoying the day alongside our dedicated local community wardens.

A special thanks goes to our community wardens from Billingshurst and Pulborough who came along to support us , your presence made the day even more special.

The event was a true team effort, with staff going above and beyond to ensure everyone had a wonderful time. Their dedication and enthusiasm were evident in every detail.

Feedback from everyone was overwhelmingly positive:

“When’s the next party? We can’t wait!”

“The hard work really paid off.”

“We’ve made memories to cherish forever.”

When the party came to an end we were greeted by the most beautiful sunset, a perfect close to a wonderful day.

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us, helped, and celebrated. Events like these highlight just how special our Anchorage community truly is.

To find out more about our luxury boutique Care Home, please call 01277 886299 or visit www.anchoragecarehome.co.uk